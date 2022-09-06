Houston vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

Coming off a very close opener last weekend, Houston is back on the road in Week 2 against Texas Tech.

Houston needed three overtimes to skirt past UTSA by a 2 point margin, while Tech handled Murray State by 53, but lost quarterback Tyler Shough in the process.

Shough is dealing with a collarbone injury and facing a few weeks on the sideline. But don’t sleep on replacement Donovan Smith, who completed 14 of 16 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns after Shough’s injury.

