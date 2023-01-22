Houston vs. Temple odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 22 predictions from proven computer models

An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Temple Owls and the No. 1 Houston Cougars at 3 pm ET on Sunday at the Fertitta Center. The Cougars are 18-1 overall and 11-1 at home, while Temple is 11-9 overall and 4-2 on the road. Temple has won three of its last five games, while Houston has won nine straight.

Now, the model has set its sights on Houston vs. Temple. Here are several college basketball odds for Houston vs. Temple:

Houston vs. Temple spread: Houston -19.5

Houston vs. Temple over/under: 131.5 points

Houston vs. Temple money line: Houston -3500, Temple +1350

Featured Game | Houston Cougars vs. Temple Owls

What you need to know about Houston

Houston made easy work of the Tulane Green Wave last Tuesday and carried off an 80-60 win. It was another big night for Houston’s guard Marcus Sasser, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points. For the season, Sasser is averaging 16.9 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

The Cougars feature the nation’s top-ranked scoring defense, giving up just 53.3 points per game this season. Houston is allowing opponents to knock down just 24.9% of their 3-point attempts this season, which ranks second in the country.

What you need to know about Temple

Meanwhile, Temple didn’t have too much trouble with the East Carolina Pirates at home this past Wednesday as the Owls won 73-58. Temple can attribute much of its success to guard Damian Dunn, who had 22 points in addition to five rebounds.

Khalif Battle also had a big night against East Carolina, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Temple has now scored 73 or more points in three of its last four games and the Owls are averaging 69.2 points per contest this season.

