Houston vs. Navy odds, line, bets: 2022 college football picks, Week 8 predictions from proven computer model

The Houston Cougars will try to build on their win at Memphis when they face the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday afternoon. Houston was coming off a 27-24 loss to Tulane in overtime, but it bounced back with a 33-32 win against the Tigers. Navy has lost two of its last three games, including a 40-34 setback at SMU last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Cougars are favored by 3 points in the latest Navy vs. Houston odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 51.5. Before Entering any Houston vs. Navy picks, you’ll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Navy vs. Houston. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Houston vs. Navy:

Navy vs. Houston spread: Houston -3

Navy vs. Houston over/under: 51.5 points

Navy vs. Houston picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Navy Midshipmen vs. Houston Cougars

Why Navy can cover

Navy might be coming off a close loss at SMU, but it has scored a combined 87 points in its last two games, which will make it difficult for Houston to cover the spread as a favorite. The Midshipmen are led by junior quarterback Tai Lavatai, who has thrown for 662 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 267 yards and five scores. Sophomore fullback Daba Fofana has rushed for 336 yards and three touchdowns.

Fofana was outstanding in his last home game, rushing for 159 yards and three touchdowns in a 53-21 win over Tulsa. The Midshipmen were 4.5-point underdogs in that blowout win, so they will be confident returning home on Saturday. They have covered the spread in seven of their last eight conference games, while Houston has only covered three times in its last nine games overall.

Why Houston can cover

Navy did not have enough firepower to keep pace with SMU or Memphis this season, and it will be facing another explosive offense on Saturday. Houston has scored at least 30 points in five of its six games this season, including a 33-32 win at Memphis two weeks ago. The Cougars had the week off following that win, making this a good scheduling spot for them.

Senior quarterback Clayton Tune has thrown for 1,567 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, including a season-high 366 yards and three touchdowns against Memphis. Junior wide receiver Nathaniel Dell is one of the top wideouts in the conference, catching 43 passes for 534 yards and six touchdowns. Houston has won four of the last five meetings between these teams and is 15-4 in its last 19 games over the past two seasons.

How to make Navy vs. Houston Picks

The model has simulated Houston vs. Navy 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in more than 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Navy vs. Houston? And which side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Houston vs. Navy spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.