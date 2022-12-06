Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys betting odds for NFL Week 14 game

The Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule.

What do the odds say about the game?

The Cowboys are a 17-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Cowboys are -1600 on the Moneyline in the game.

The Texans are +1000.

The over/under for the game is set at 45 points.

The Texans are coming off a 27-14 loss against the Cleveland Browns.

The Cowboys beat the Indianapolis Colts, 54-19.

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 14 game is scheduled to kick off at 11 am MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

