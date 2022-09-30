Houston Texans RB Rex Burkhead will be hosting a Top Golf event to raise money for Pediatric brain cancer research.

On April 6, 2013, Rex Burkhead watched six-year-old Jack Hoffman run 69 yards for a touchdown during the Nebraska Cornhuskers spring football game. Hoffman was wearing a No. 22 jersey, Burkhead’s number at the time. The moment went viral, even earning an ESPY award for Moment of the Year.

Burkhead, in his junior year, met Jack several months earlier, developing a friendship that would go on to last well into his NFL career.

“He had just been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor and it was kind of a Make-A-Wish deal for his family,” Burkhead said. “He wanted to come up to the stadium, meet some players and get a tour. That’s what I did, met with him, his family, had lunch that day, gave him a tour of the stadium and we kept in touch after that. “

Nearly ten years later, Burkhead now serves on the board for the Team Jack Foundation, a nonprofit started by Jack’s parents to raise funds for Pediatric cancer research. On October 10, Burkhead will host an event at Top Golf Katy from 6 pm to 9 pm to help bring awareness and raise money for this important cause.

“We’re going to have a little tournament going on to make it competitive and fun,” Burkhead said. “A bunch of players are coming out to play in it. We’re going to have an auction going as well. You can be a sponsor, you can donate, however you can help out.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Team Jack Foundation in furthering research for childhood brain cancer, the deadliest form of cancer for kids.

For tickets and sponsorship packages, visit the Team Jack website here.