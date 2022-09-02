Houston Texans prop bets for the 2022 NFL season

The Houston Texans are gearing up for the start of the 2022 NFL season, which ushers in a new era under head Coach Lovie Smith.

All eyes will be on second-year quarterback Davis Mills, who will be looking to prove he’s the long-term answer. There’s a lot of young talent on this Texans roster, including rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., offensive lineman Kenyon Green and running back Dameon Pierce.

With all that in mind, Texans Wire presents 10 proposition bets ahead of the 2022 NFL season:

Over/Under: How many games will the Texans win in ’22-23?



Will the Texans finish above .500 next season?



Will Davis Mills throw for 4,000+ yards in ’22-23?



Over/Under: 5.5 Dameon Pierce total TDs as a rookie?



Will Dameon Pierce Rush for 1,000+ yards in ’22-23?



Over/Under: 6.5 Brandin Cooks TDs in ’22-23?



Over/Under: 749.5 Nico Collins yards in ’22-23?



Over/Under: 5.5 Brevin Jordan TDs in ’22-23?



Over/Under: 4.5 Stingley INT’s as a rookie?



Over/Under: 7.5 Greenard sacks in ’22-23?

