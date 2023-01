The Houston Texans blew their chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft with a late win Sunday, but they still have Ample opportunity to get better in late April if they make the most of their two first-round selections.

Here are five scenarios that could play out for the Texans at Picks No. 2 and No. 12.

Bears hold onto the No. 1 pick

Well. 2 – Bryce Young, Alabama QB

Well. 12 – Quentin Johnston, TCU WR

In this scenario, the Chicago Bears likely take either Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. or Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter rather than trading out of the first overall pick. As a result, Sunday’s potentially devastating win suddenly becomes a wash, and Houston is still able to land the Presumed top quarterback of the 2023 class. Young is a Heisman Trophy Winner that displays poise beyond his years in the pocket, while also having the arm and mobility to make plays when improvising. Johnston has helped lead TCU on an improbable run to the national title game, and at 6-foot-4 with a combined 10 catches for 302 yards and a touchdown in the Big 12 title game and CFP semis, he could be the perfect No. 1 receiver to pair with Young.

Keeping the Chemistry

Well. 2 – CJ Stroud, Ohio State QB

Well. 12 – Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State OL

Both of the above scenarios would mean adding two players from an Ohio State program that’s won 22 games over the past two seasons. They also would likely be a result of a quarterback-needy team trading up to take Young, although it is possible that Stroud—who at 6-foot-3 and comfortably over 200 pounds, has a more ideal frame to sustain the punishment of NFL defenses—emerges as the top quarterback prospect during the pre-draft process. Stroud is a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and threw for 8,123 yards with a 69.3 percent completion rate, 85 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions over the last two seasons.

As for who the Texans would take at the No. 12 spots, there are plenty of needs to fill. Johnson would help bolster the Offensive line, and provide a potential replacement for Laremy Tunsil in the event the Veteran doesn’t get the market-setting contract he desires. Smith-Njigba wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize if the aforementioned TCU receiver comes off the board before Houston’s second pick. He was hindered by injuries in 2022, but with a Big Ten-record 1,606 receiving yards the previous year, there’s no doubting his chemistry with Stroud.

Best player on the board

Well. 2 – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama OLB

Well. 12 – Anthony Richardson, Florida QB

The Texans’ quarterback play was abysmal for the bulk of 2022, and if Young is available, it’s tough to see them passing on the polished Alabama product. But if a team trades up to Steal him away, Houston doesn’t have to go the quarterback route with its first selection. In reality, the Texans are a likely at least a couple years away from playoff contention, so why not draft a defensive prospect that has received comparisons to future Hall of Famer Von Miller? Similar to Miller, Anderson is a versatile pass-rushing Threat on the edge that could one day evolve into the type of player that opposing offenses game plan around.

Houston also gets a quarterback in this situation, although one that’s more of a project than Young, Stroud or even Kentucky’s Will Levis. Richardson would also be more of a dual-threat than the other three Presumed first-round quarterbacks, something that could pair well with former Florida teammate and current Texans running back Dameon Pierce. Richardson’s 53.8 completion percentage in 2022 is concerning, but he did Rush for 654 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with his 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns through the air. It’s possible that a team selects Richardson before the Texans pick at No. 12, although several mock drafts have recently projected him to be available at this point in the first round.

Defense wins Championships

Well. 2 – Jalen Carter, Georgia DL

Well. 12 – Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech DE

While improving at the quarterback position is paramount to the Texans turning the franchise around, it’s not going to matter if they keep getting clobbered in the trenches. Houston had the second-worst defensive grade in the league this season, according to Pro Football Focus, while ranking dead-last against the run. Perhaps adding a pair of top-tier defensive prospects could help solve their problems up front. Carter is a unanimous All-American who would be an immediate contributor on the interior line, while Wilson is a fellow All-American who appears to be the top edge rushing prospect behind Anderson and Clemson’s Myles Murphy.