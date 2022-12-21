Houston Texans Hold #1 NFL Draft Pick in 2023

With only 3 games left in the 2022 NFL campaign, your Houston Texans have lost in every conceivable way, except the 2023 NFL Draft.

In that, the Texans are #1.

If the Chicago Bears win 1 more game, or the Texans continue their losing streak, it’s a lock that Houston GM Nick Caserio gets to turn in the card for Buddy Bill O’Brien’s Prize field general next April.

If nothing else, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young already knows how to hand off a-gap runs and leave the field for ill-timed fake punts. O’Brien’s also likely taught the young signal caller how to blow leads, keep the opponent within 1 score to the very end and step to the podium and tell the press he needs to do a better job.

Every high school + college athlete should listen to Alabama QB Bryce Young on why he’s not skipping the Sugar Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft. “I wanted to finish with my teammates this season.” pic.twitter.com/YbzPDAbV9z — Teddy Mitrosilis (@TMitrosilis) December 20, 2022

Unfortunately, none of that helps the hapless Houston football team overcome this weekends Matchup against the Tennessee Titans, aka the Not-The-Oilers, or BESFs for short.

ESPN.com

The Houston Texans have the best chance to land the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft, according to the updated projections from the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI). The 1-12-1 Texans have an 87.4% chance to get the top selection after losing their ninth straight game. They’re followed in our draft order projections by the 3-11 Chicago Bears, who have a 10.4% chance to land the No. 1 overall pick.

The Texans are also currently projected to land the #12 pick in the draft, via the trade with the Cleveland Browns that sent Deshaun Watson north and brought a pile of draft choices south to H-Town.

Most believe Nick Caserio does indeed use the first pick to take Young, but the 12th pick brings all sorts of variables.

The Draft Network

12. Houston Texans (via CLE) Quentin Johnston WR, TCU The Texans added their QB earlier this draft and now they give him a new toy. Quentin Johnston is a height-weight-speed receiver who flashes impressive hands and body control down the field. He gives the Texans a big-play threat they desperately need.

Draftwire.com

12. Houston Texans (from CLE) | Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson After landing their franchise quarterback, the Texans need to address their desperate need for an impact player along the defensive front. Wilson’s massive frame, impressive length, and rare athleticism could easily make him a top-15 pick, and he’d be a great fit in Lovie Smith’s defense off the edge.

WalterFootball.com

12. Houston Texans: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State The Texans need a second receiver across from Brandin Cooks in the near term, and a different No. 1 wideout for the long haul. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has incredible speed and athleticism. They had a huge 2021 campaign, which included a terrific Rose Bowl performance.

Yahoo Sports

(9) 12. Houston Texans (from CLE) | Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

The defensive front needs help, but the Texans shouldn’t pass up better value at another position just to reach for a need. Ringo has all the tools to be this year’s top corner prospect, and would pair up with Derek Stingley Jr. to give the Texans one of the league’s most promising tandems at a premium position.

CBSSports.com

O’Cyrus Torrence OL FLORIDA • JR • 6’5” / 347 LBS Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn’t miss a beat. He’s been dominant for Florida and is a plug-and-play player at the next level.

With so many options, and the draft board changing with each pick between #1 and Houston’s second 1st rounder, it’s hard to say if any of these talented young men will wind up wearing battle red next year.

Who do you want the Texans to take?