Houston Texans Great Mocks NFL Rigged Conspiracies

Former NFL running back Arian Foster mocked conspiracy theories that the league predetermined the outcome of playoff games.

Controversy surrounded the closing minutes of the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday — when the Chiefs ran a third down play late in the game and did not get a first down, but the replay showed one referee tried to stop the play before it happened due to a mismanaged clock. The Chiefs were given another chance at the play and awarded a first down on a holding penalty called on a Bengals defensive back. The play had no impact on the game, but the hashtag “rigged” trended on Twitter following the incident.

On his Barstool Sports podcast, Macrodosingwhich came out Tuesday, Foster began to mock the conspiracy that the NFL is rigged after co-host Eric Sollenbergercommonly known as PFT Commenter, egged him on.

“It’s funny, before we started taping, Arian was telling me about how the NFL is rigged and how every year you used to get a script day one of training camp dropped off at his locker,” Sollenberger said. “And it was like, ‘week one; you’d have to do this; week two, you’d have a hamstring injury; week three, this is going to happen.’”

“Did you memorize those before the season started? Or would you go and rehearse the script before every game?” Sollenberger asked.

Foster immediately Amped up the level of sarcasm that Sollenbeger started with and played into the idea the league gave out scripts to players a la pro wrestling.

“We’re really dedicated to it, so it was more so like that’s what practice was about, is about practicing the script,” Foster said. “‘This is what’s going on, and this is what we have to do.'”

