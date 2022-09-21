Houston Soccer Heads to Greenville

GREENVILLE, NC – The University of Houston Soccer program will travel to Greenville to face American Athletic Conference Rival East Carolina at 6 pm CT, Thursday at Johnson Stadium.

The match will be streamed on ESPN+ with Zach Berly calling the action. Live stats will be available here.

With wins against Houston Baptist and South Florida, the Cougars look to extend their win streak to three on Thursday for the first time since Oct. 21-28, 2021.

HISTORY WITH THE PIRATES

· In the last meeting against East Carolina, Houston fell in double overtime 1-0 (Oct. 10, 2021) at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

· Five of the previous six matchups with the Pirates went into extra time.

· The Pirates lead the series, 13-5-1.

ABOUT THE COUGARS

· Houston is in its first season under Head Coach Jaime Frias .

· The Cougars are 4-3-1 on the season and 1-0 in American play.

· In its last match, Houston defeated South Florida in a 2-1 decision on Thursday evening with two goals in the second half from forwards Janna Singleton and Maddie Bowers .

SCOUTING THE PIRATES

· East Carolina is in its first season under Head Coach Gary Higgins. Prior to East Carolina, Higgins led Lenoir-Rhyne to a 2021 NCAA Division II final four for the first time in program history.

· The Pirates are 6-3-1 on the season and are 1-0 in American play.

· In its last match, East Carolina fell in a 1-0 decision Sunday afternoon against William & Mary in Greenville, North Carolina.

UP NEXT

The Cougars continue American Athletic Conference action on the road against Memphis at 7 pm, Thursday, Sept. 29.

The match will be streamed on ESPN+ with live stats available here.

