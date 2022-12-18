Houston Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Takeaways: Appalling Shooting, A Reserve Backcourt, Energy and Effort

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (9-20) dropped their second consecutive game during a 107-95 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers (17-13) Saturday night. Here are three takeaways from the Rockets’ defeat inside the Toyota Center.

Terrible shooting:

The Rockets had an appalling Offensive performance.

The Trail Blazers played aggressively on the defensive end, and the officials made it difficult for the Rockets to match their intensity. Portland’s defensive play did impact Houston’s ability to put the ball in the basket. But on several occasions, the Rockets just missed shots.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button