Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (16-13) battle the Houston Rockets (9-19) on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. The Matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet SW. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers score just 2.9 fewer points per game (112.5) than the Rockets give up (115.4).

Portland is 9-1 when scoring more than 115.4 points.

When Houston gives up fewer than 112.5 points, it is 5-5.

The Rockets scored an average of 110.2 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 112.3 the Trail Blazers gave up.

Houston has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.

Portland has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.2 points.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Rockets allow to opponents.

In games Portland shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.

The Rockets have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points less than the 47.6% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.

Houston has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Anfernee Simons leads active Trail Blazers’ players in points and assists per game, scoring 23.0 points and distributing 4.4 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic contributes with 10.1 boards and 2.8 assists per game in addition to his 14.5 PPG scoring average.

Simons makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.9 per contest.

Josh Hart averages 1.4 steals per game, while Drew Eubanks has 1.0 blocks per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

This season, Jalen Green averages 21.8 points per game and adds 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Alperen Sengun averages 14.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, while Kevin Porter Jr. adds 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

Green is reliable from deep with 2.3 made threes per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. swats 1.0 shots per game on average this season. Porter helps out on the defensive end with 1.4 steals per game.

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2022 Nuggets L 121-120 Mold 12/10/2022 Timberwolves W 124-118 Mold 12/12/2022 Timberwolves W 133-112 Mold 12/14/2022 Spurs W 128-112 Away 12/16/2022 Mavericks L 130-110 Away 12/17/2022 Rockets – Away 12/19/2022 Thunder – Away 12/21/2022 Thunder – Away 12/23/2022 Nuggets – Away 12/26/2022 Hornets – Mold 12/30/2022 Warriors – Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2022 76ers W 132-123 Mold 12/8/2022 Spurs L 118-109 Away 12/11/2022 Bucks W 97-92 Mold 12/13/2022 Sun W 111-97 Mold 12/15/2022 Heat L 111-108 Mold 12/17/2022 Trail Blazers – Mold 12/19/2022 Spurs – Mold 12/21/2022 Magic – Mold 12/23/2022 Mavericks – Mold 12/26/2022 Bulls – Away 12/27/2022 Celtics – Away

How to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy: