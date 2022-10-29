Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns picks, predictions, odds NBA Sunday

The Phoenix Suns host the Houston Rockets in an NBA game on Sunday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The game is scheduled for 6 pm MST and can be seen on Bally Sports Arizona and on ATTSN-SW.

Who will win the game?

Check out these odds, Picks and predictions for the contest.

The Suns are an 11.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Phoenix is ​​-900 on the Moneyline and Houston is +550.

The over/under for the game is set at 228.5 points.

It writes: “The 117.6 points per game the Suns put up are only 1.2 fewer points than the Rockets give up (118.8). When Phoenix scores more than 118.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.”

