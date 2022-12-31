Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The New York Knicks (18-18) will look to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (10-25) on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Toyota Center. The Matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on MSG and SportsNet SW. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Knicks

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Knicks

The 114.6 points per game the Knicks put up are only 1.5 fewer points than the Rockets allow (116.1).

New York has a 10-6 record when scoring more than 116.1 points.

Houston has a 5-7 record when allowing fewer than 114.6 points.

The Rockets’ 110.0 points per game are only 2.7 fewer points than the 112.7 the Knicks allow to opponents.

Houston has put together a 7-5 record in games it scores more than 112.7 points.

New York’s record is 12-1 when it allows fewer than 110.0 points.

The Knicks make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).

New York is 6-7 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Rockets are shooting 44.5% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 45.5% the Knicks’ opponents have shot this season.

Houston is 6-8 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle puts up 23.8 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, with 3.7 assists.

Jalen Brunson contributes with 3.2 boards and 6.5 assists per game in addition to his 20.2 PPG scoring average.

Randle makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Brunson Picks pockets to the tune of 1.1 takeaways per game, and Mitchell Robinson collects 1.8 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Jalen Green averages 21.6 points per game, while also grabbing 4.4 rebounds and dishing out 3.6 assists per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. also contributes 19.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, with Alperen Sengun adding 14.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Green hits 2.3 three-pointers per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. notches 1.0 blocks per game, and Porter averages 1.4 steals per game.

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2022 Raptors L 113-106 Mold 12/23/2022 Bulls L 118-117 Mold 12/25/2022 76ers L 119-112 Mold 12/27/2022 Mavericks L 126-121 Away 12/29/2022 Spurs L 122-115 Away 12/31/2022 Rockets – Away 1/2/2023 Sun – Mold 1/4/2023 Spurs – Mold 1/6/2023 Raptors – Away 1/9/2023 Bucks – Mold 1/11/2023 Pacers – Mold

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2022 Magic L 116-110 Mold 12/23/2022 Mavericks L 112-106 Mold 12/26/2022 Bulls W 133-118 Away 12/27/2022 Celtics L 126-102 Away 12/29/2022 Mavericks L 129-114 Away 12/31/2022 Knicks – Mold 1/2/2023 Mavericks – Mold 1/4/2023 Pelicans – Away 1/5/2023 Jazz – Mold 1/8/2023 Timberwolves – Mold 1/11/2023 Kings – Away

How to watch the New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

