Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Houston Rockets (9-18) will look to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (14-15) on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Toyota Center. The Matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and SportsNet SW. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Heat

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Heat

The Heat put up 107.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 115.5 the Rockets gave up.

When Miami totals more than 115.5 points, it is 5-1.

Houston is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 107.9 points.

The Rockets put up just one more point per game (110.3) than the Heat allowed (109.3).

Houston is 7-5 when it scores more than 109.3 points.

Miami’s record is 10-6 when it gives up fewer than 110.3 points.

This season, the Heat have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 47.5% of shots the Rockets’ opponents have made.

Miami has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

The Rockets’ 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Heat have given up to their opponents (47.2%).

This season, Houston has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.2% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo averages 20.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Kyle Lowry puts up 14 points per game and adds 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Heat.

Max Strus makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Lowry averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while Adebayo collects 0.7 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Jalen Green averages 21.8 points per game. He also pulls down 4.1 rebounds and dishes out 3.9 assists per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. adds 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game to the team’s Offensive output, while Alperen Sengun records 14.4 points, nine rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Green knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game.

Porter averages 1.3 steals per game, while Jabari Smith Jr. collects one block per game.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2022 Pistons L 116-96 Mold 12/8/2022 Clippers W 115-110 Mold 12/10/2022 Spurs L 115-111 Mold 12/12/2022 Pacers W 87-82 Away 12/14/2022 Thunder W 110-108 Away 12/15/2022 Rockets – Away 12/17/2022 Spurs – Away 12/20/2022 Bulls – Mold 12/23/2022 Pacers – Mold 12/26/2022 Timberwolves – Mold 12/28/2022 Lakers – Mold

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/3/2022 Warriors L 120-101 Away 12/5/2022 76ers W 132-123 Mold 12/8/2022 Spurs L 118-109 Away 12/11/2022 Bucks W 97-92 Mold 12/13/2022 Sun W 111-97 Mold 12/15/2022 Heat – Mold 12/17/2022 Trail Blazers – Mold 12/19/2022 Spurs – Mold 12/21/2022 Magic – Mold 12/23/2022 Mavericks – Mold 12/26/2022 Bulls – Away

How to watch the Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

