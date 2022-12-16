Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Houston Rockets (9-18) will look to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (14-15) on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Toyota Center. The Matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and SportsNet SW. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Heat
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Heat
- The Heat put up 107.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 115.5 the Rockets gave up.
- When Miami totals more than 115.5 points, it is 5-1.
- Houston is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 107.9 points.
- The Rockets put up just one more point per game (110.3) than the Heat allowed (109.3).
- Houston is 7-5 when it scores more than 109.3 points.
- Miami’s record is 10-6 when it gives up fewer than 110.3 points.
- This season, the Heat have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 47.5% of shots the Rockets’ opponents have made.
- Miami has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
- The Rockets’ 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Heat have given up to their opponents (47.2%).
- This season, Houston has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.2% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo averages 20.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
- Kyle Lowry puts up 14 points per game and adds 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Heat.
- Max Strus makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Lowry averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while Adebayo collects 0.7 rejections per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Jalen Green averages 21.8 points per game. He also pulls down 4.1 rebounds and dishes out 3.9 assists per game.
- Kevin Porter Jr. adds 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game to the team’s Offensive output, while Alperen Sengun records 14.4 points, nine rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
- Green knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game.
- Porter averages 1.3 steals per game, while Jabari Smith Jr. collects one block per game.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/6/2022
|
Pistons
|
L 116-96
|
Mold
|
12/8/2022
|
Clippers
|
W 115-110
|
Mold
|
12/10/2022
|
Spurs
|
L 115-111
|
Mold
|
12/12/2022
|
Pacers
|
W 87-82
|
Away
|
12/14/2022
|
Thunder
|
W 110-108
|
Away
|
12/15/2022
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Away
|
12/17/2022
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Away
|
12/20/2022
|
Bulls
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/26/2022
|
Timberwolves
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Mold
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/3/2022
|
Warriors
|
L 120-101
|
Away
|
12/5/2022
|
76ers
|
W 132-123
|
Mold
|
12/8/2022
|
Spurs
|
L 118-109
|
Away
|
12/11/2022
|
Bucks
|
W 97-92
|
Mold
|
12/13/2022
|
Sun
|
W 111-97
|
Mold
|
12/15/2022
|
Heat
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/17/2022
|
Trail Blazers
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/19/2022
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/21/2022
|
Magic
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Mavericks
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/26/2022
|
Bulls
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
