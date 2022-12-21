Houston Rockets vs. Magic: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (9-21) will attempt to end their three-game losing skid Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic (11-21) inside the Toyota Center.

The last time the two parties played against each other, the Magic recorded a 134-127 win over the Rockets. Jalen Green led the way with 34 points, while KJ Martin added 24 points in the win.

“I liked both ends from him [Martin],” Coach Stephen Silas said. “Some of the blocks he had were amazing plays. He is a quick jumper. He reads his reads early. He steps up as a helper on defense. And then there are the three. He plays in a way that helps everyone get the ball moving.”

