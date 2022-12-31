Houston Rockets vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets will return to the Toyota Center for a New Year’s Eve Showdown against the New York Knicks Saturday night. The Rockets will attempt to end a five-game home losing streak after a 112-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 23.

Kevin Porter Jr. has been in a zone over the previous three games. He has averaged 25.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field and 48.0 percent from behind the arc. In addition to his scoring, Porter has averaged 9.0 assists and 2.0 turnovers.

