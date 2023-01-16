Houston Rockets Try To Make Sense Of Fourth Quarter Collapse vs. Clippers: ‘We Have To Play Smarter’

The Houston Rockets dropped their 10th consecutive game in a 121-100 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday afternoon inside Crypto.com Arena.

The final score does not reflect how well the Rockets played for three quarters. But Houston’s performance was plagued by one horrible period for the fourth consecutive game.

After entering the fourth quarter down 91-90, the Rockets scored 10 points during the period en route to their 15th loss in 16 games. Houston finished the quarter shooting 25 percent, while the Clippers scored 30 points on 47.6 percent shooting from the field.

“Our effort was there, but we have to do all the little things better in the fourth quarter,” Eric Gordon said. “We have to play smarter. When we are not scoring, we let up on defense. It cannot be that way.

“Defense has to be the staple to building a team. Once we do better on that end, it will translate to offense. It is hard to win in this league, and that is what these guys have to understand.”

The Rockets had played well for the first 36 minutes, given that the team was short-handed due to the suspensions of Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate. In addition to Green and Tate, Kevin Porter Jr. missed his second consecutive game due to a left foot contusion.

By not having their usual lineup, Coach Stephen Silas said the Rockets appeared gassed and did not have the same confidence from the first three quarters.

He also said Houston had an issue defending the Clippers’ pick-and-roll offense and taking care of the ball. The Rockets committed seven turnovers during the final quarter.

“I wasn’t upset with the way we played for the most part,” Silas said. “We were down two starters and our sixth man. We hung in there until the fourth quarter. When we were playing well, we played with good energy, and that is something we can build on.”

Over the last four games, the Rockets have been outscored by an average margin of 14.5 points in the fourth quarter. Houston will attempt to avoid another fourth quarter collapse Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

