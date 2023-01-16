Houston Rockets Try To Make Sense Of Fourth Quarter Collapse vs. Clippers: ‘We Have To Play Smarter’

The Houston Rockets dropped their 10th consecutive game in a 121-100 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday afternoon inside Crypto.com Arena.

The final score does not reflect how well the Rockets played for three quarters. But Houston’s performance was plagued by one horrible period for the fourth consecutive game.

After entering the fourth quarter down 91-90, the Rockets scored 10 points during the period en route to their 15th loss in 16 games. Houston finished the quarter shooting 25 percent, while the Clippers scored 30 points on 47.6 percent shooting from the field.

