Houston Rockets Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. Signs With Adidas: ‘I’m Living Out My Dream’

HOUSTON — Jabari Smith Jr. became the latest member of the Houston Rockets to sign with Adidas. He is one of a dozen Rookies who joined the brand, making his official announcement on social media Thursday afternoon.

“It feels good to be a part of that family, a company that has a lot of great players,” Smith said. “This is something I’ve dreamed of as a kid. I’m just living out my dreams.”

Smith said Adidas has always been his favorite brand. He played in Adidas for nearly his entire basketball career. Smith said he became a fan of the shoe company during his AAU days playing for the Atlanta Celtics—sponsored by Adidas.

Smith said his name is alongside other great players of past and present who represented the brand. But more importantly, Smith can endorse the company with teammates Eric Gordon and Jalen Green.

“It’s good — we are always joking together when other players sign with Nike,” Smith said. “The main guy that comes to mind who played for Adidas is Tracy McGrady. For guys who are still in the league, James Harden and Damian Lillard.”

Adidas announced the signing of 11 other Rookies, which marks the company’s largest draft class in history. Other notable names outside of Smith who joined Adidas are Benn Mathurin (Indiana Pacers) and Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings).

Orlando Magic Rookie forward Paolo Banchero signed with Jordan Brand, while Oklahoma City Thunder prospect Chet Holmgren joined Nike.

