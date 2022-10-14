Houston Rockets jersey, uniform combinations for 2022-23 NBA season

With the 2022-23 Hardwood Classic jerseys now revealed, here’s a look at the five Nike uniform Editions that will be worn by the Houston Rockets this season. The year-long schedule for which set will be worn for each game is available now at NBA LockerVision.

In all, the Rockets will have five uniform sets this season: the red Icon, white Association, black Statement, blue City, and the green-and-yellow Hardwood Classic, as a throwback to the franchise’s original San Diego days. For a second straight year, Houston will not release an Earned Edition jersey this season, since those are reserved for teams that made the NBA Playoffs in the previous season.

As in 2021-22, the blue City Edition set includes a customized blue court to match. The City uniforms will be worn 12 times, all for home games at Toyota Center (which enables the matching court).

All of the uniforms feature branding from Credit Karma Money, which is Houston’s jersey patch sponsor. Here’s a look at the five 2022-23 uniforms, which can be purchased at RocketsShop.com.