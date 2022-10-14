Houston Rockets jersey, uniform combinations for 2022-23 NBA season
With the 2022-23 Hardwood Classic jerseys now revealed, here’s a look at the five Nike uniform Editions that will be worn by the Houston Rockets this season. The year-long schedule for which set will be worn for each game is available now at NBA LockerVision.
In all, the Rockets will have five uniform sets this season: the red Icon, white Association, black Statement, blue City, and the green-and-yellow Hardwood Classic, as a throwback to the franchise’s original San Diego days. For a second straight year, Houston will not release an Earned Edition jersey this season, since those are reserved for teams that made the NBA Playoffs in the previous season.
As in 2021-22, the blue City Edition set includes a customized blue court to match. The City uniforms will be worn 12 times, all for home games at Toyota Center (which enables the matching court).
All of the uniforms feature branding from Credit Karma Money, which is Houston’s jersey patch sponsor. Here’s a look at the five 2022-23 uniforms, which can be purchased at RocketsShop.com.
Icon Edition Schedule
- October 21 vs. Memphis
- October 24 vs. Utah
- Nov. 2 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers
- Nov. 7 at Orlando
- Nov. 12 at New Orleans
- Nov. 14 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers
- Nov. 28 at Denver
- December 2 at Phoenix
- December 3 at Golden State
- December 13 vs. Phoenix
- December 19 vs. San Antonio
- December 27 at Boston
- December 31 vs. New York
- Jan. 2 vs. Dallas
- Jan. 8 vs. Minnesota
- Jan. 23 vs. Minnesota
- Jan. 25 vs. Washington
- February 1 vs. Oklahoma City
- February 4 at Oklahoma City
- February 8 vs. Sacramento
- February 13 at Philadelphia
- February 26 at Portland
- February 28 vs. Denver
- March 5 vs. San Antonio
- March 15 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- March 19 vs. New Orleans
- March 24 at Memphis
- March 27 at New York
- April 4 vs. Denver
- April 9 at Washington
Association Edition Schedule
- October 22 at Milwaukee
- October 26 at Utah
- October 30 at Phoenix
- October 31 at Los Angeles Clippers
- Nov. 5 at Minnesota
- Nov. 9 at Toronto
- Nov. 16 at Dallas
- December 5 vs. Philadelphia
- December 17 vs. Portland
- Jan. 4 at New Orleans
- Jan. 11 at Sacramento
- Jan. 13 at Sacramento
- Jan. 16 at Los Angeles Lakers
- Jan. 21 at Minnesota
- Jan. 28 at Detroit
- February 24 at Golden State
- March 4 at San Antonio
- March 7 vs. Brooklyn
- March 11 vs. Chicago
- March 22 at Memphis
- March 26 at Cleveland
- March 29 at Brooklyn
- April 7 at Charlotte
Statement Edition Schedule
- October 19 at Atlanta
- October 28 at Portland
- Nov. 26 vs. Oklahoma City
- Nov. 30 at Denver
- December 8 at San Antonio
- December 21 vs. Orlando
- December 26 at Chicago
- December 29 at Dallas
- Jan. 15 at the Los Angeles Clippers
- Jan. 18 vs. Charlotte
- February 6 vs. Sacramento
- February 10 at Miami
- February 15 at Oklahoma City
- March 1 vs. Memphis
- March 9 at Indiana
- March 20 vs. Golden State
City Edition Schedule
- December 15 vs. Miami
- December 23 vs. Dallas
- Jan. 5 vs. Utah
- Jan. 26 vs. Cleveland
- February 3 vs. Toronto
- March 17 vs. New Orleans
- March 31 vs. Detroit
