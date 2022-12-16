Houston Rockets’ Home Winning Streak Ends In Loss To Heat

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets came into the Toyota Center riding a five-game home winning streak and winners in six of their last 10 games.

The Rockets had put together a handful of impressive performances on the defensive end, which included holding Giannis Antetokounmpo to a season-low 16 points on Sunday.

But against the Miami Heat Thursday night, the Rockets ran into defensive trouble due to the play of Tyler Herro. Houston had no answer for the Kentucky product, who finished the night with a career-high 41 points on 10-of-15 shooting from behind the arc.

