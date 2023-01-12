Houston Rockets Fall To Kings Following Fourth Quarter Collapse

The Houston Rockets entered the fourth quarter with a 95-94 lead over the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night inside the Golden 1 Center. And despite allowing the Kings to retake an early lead, Houston and Sacramento remained in a close battle.

Garrison Mathews’ triple gave the Rockets a 101-100 lead with 8 minutes and 3 seconds left in the period. But the Kings scored 34 points during the final seven minutes to hand the Rockets their eighth consecutive loss in a 135-115 defeat.

