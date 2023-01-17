Houston Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Reflects On LeBron James’ First NBA Game

At 38 years old, LeBron James had a moment that made him feel “extremely old” when the Houston Rockets fell 140-132 to the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night.

Jabari Smith Jr. told James that his father, Jabari Smith Sr., was on the Sacramento Kings’ roster the night he made his NBA debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

Smith Sr. witnessed an 18-year-old begin his Hall-of-Fame career by recording 25 points, six rebounds and nine assists, as the Cavaliers sustained a 106-92 loss to the Kings.

