Houston Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Grateful For Celtics Tribute To His Late Father, Paul Silas

Houston Rockets Coach Stephen Silas was grateful for the adoration the Boston Celtics showed in honor of his late father, Paul Silas.

During the Rockets’ 126-102 loss to the Celtics Tuesday night, Boston paid Homage to Paul by wearing a green Emblem with his last name engraved into the badge and a video tribute Midway through the first quarter.

Silas said he had an opportunity to enjoy the video on his phone prior to the game inside TD Garden.

