Houston Rockets at Kings Preview: Applying Lessons of Sustainability

The Houston Rockets (10-30) will begin a four-game west coast road trip Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings (21-18) inside the Golden 1 Center.

The Rockets have been in a rut since their Dec. 15 loss to the Miami Heat. And Coach Stephen Silas hopes the upcoming road trip could bring the team back together. Houston will begin its trip with a two-game series in Sacramento.

“We are going on this road trip with a mission,” Silas said. “Being on the road can bring a team together, especially considering how long we are going to be in Sacramento.”

Rockets vs. Kings Broadcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 11

Wednesday, Jan. 11 Time: 9:00 p.m

9:00 p.m TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Applying the lesson of sustainability:

The Rockets currently possess the league’s worst record at 10-30. They have dropped six consecutive games and have only recorded one win during their previous 13.

Several factors have played into Houston obtaining the worst record in the league, but Sustainability could be its worst attribute.

The Rockets blew a 20-point lead in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. The game marked the third time in 10 outings Houston held at least a 15-point advantage and blew a double-digit lead.

Sustainability has become a prominent issue in recent weeks, and Silas has spent all of Monday’s practice studying game film on how not to give up leads for a team with the smallest margin of error.

“Monday, we watched the second quarter as a group and talked about reasons on how we got up to the 20-point lead and why it was a four-point lead by halftime,” Silas said. “It is more about identifying the issues. Once we get up by 20, we have to keep our foot on the gas.”

Can the Rockets hold a top-five offense under their scoring average?

The Kings have established themselves as one of the best Offensive teams, averaging a league-best 118.8 points with a 115.9 Offensive net rating.

The Rockets have held teams below their scoring averages in four out of their last 12 games. But against the Boston Celtics (2nd), Utah Jazz (3rd) and New Orleans Pelicans (4th), Houston had no luck containing three of the top-five scoring teams.

The Rockets gave up an average of 125.3 points to the Celtics, Jazz and Pelicans. Houston could be well on their way to giving up 120 or more, with the Kings scoring an average of 135.0 points in the last two games.

Jalen Green Bouncing back:

Jalen Green had a terrible performance against the Timberwolves. He failed to score in double figures for the first time this season after scoring nine points on 4-of-15 shooting, 1-of-6 from behind the arc.

Green said he felt like he let the team down with his play, given that Sunday was a winnable game for the lowly Rockets.

