Houston Rockets at Kings Preview: Applying Lessons of Sustainability

The Houston Rockets (10-30) will begin a four-game west coast road trip Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings (21-18) inside the Golden 1 Center.

The Rockets have been in a rut since their Dec. 15 loss to the Miami Heat. And Coach Stephen Silas hopes the upcoming road trip could bring the team back together. Houston will begin its trip with a two-game series in Sacramento.

“We are going on this road trip with a mission,” Silas said. “Being on the road can bring a team together, especially considering how long we are going to be in Sacramento.”

