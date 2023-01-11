Houston leaps Purdue for top spot; Kansas State, Xavier skyrockets

Voters in last week’s AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll had two undefeated teams left on the ballot in Purdue and New Mexico. Seven days later, that number is down to zero. Rutgers handed Purdue its first loss last Monday. New Mexico lost not once but twice this past week in the unforgiving Mountain West. That forced Voters for Week 10 of the AP Poll to have a serious discussion about who should be the top-ranked team in the country. Purdue, Houston and Kansas certainly have strong cases with just one loss on their sparkling resumes.

Tennessee, UConn, UCLA and Alabama are some of the elite two-loss teams in the country.

“Overall, defensively, we knew we wanted to come out and really try to make it difficult for South Carolina to score,” Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes said after the Vols crushed South Carolina. “We knew that they would probably go to a lot of dribble-drive, to see if our post guys, we normally play with two post players, see if we could guard them, probably hoping we would have to size down. But I thought early we did have some good gap help, to help those guys. But overall it was a great effort. A lot of good things, obviously. We keep talking about how we can get better.”

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here’s how AP college basketball Voters across the country sorted things out in their top 25.