It was a wild week on the hardwood around college campuses. The weekend was especially chaotic with more than half the Top 25 teams in the USA TODAY Sports NABC men’s basketball coaches poll taking a loss. Those results produced considerable shuffling in the new poll, although perhaps not as much as one might expect.

The top four teams remain the same, with Houston retaining the No. 1 position for another week. The Cougars, who were probably glad to have the upsetting weekend off, received 17 of 32 first-place votes this week to finish nine points ahead of No. 2 Kansas. A potentially Tricky Tuesday night road contest at streaking Tulane is up next for Houston.

The Jayhawks, who staved off a challenge from No. 12 Iowa State, Hang is second in the rankings with nine No.-1 votes. Purdue holds on at No. 3, claiming five firsts, with the remaining No. 1 vote going to fourth-ranked Alabama following the Crimson Tide’s three-point shooting exhibition in a romp over LSU.

The changes begin at No. 5 as Tennessee slips four places to ninth after a home loss to Kentucky. UCLA inherits the fifth spot. Gonzaga jumps two places to No. 6, while No. 7 Texas and No. 8 Xavier each gain three positions. Virginia climbs to spots to move back into the top 10 as Arizona slides to No. 11 after a loss to Oregon.

TCU jumps four spots to No. 13 after upending No. 15 Kansas State. Well. 14 Connecticut is moving the opposite direction, tumbling seven places after its fourth loss in its last five outings. Well. 17 Auburn and No. 18 Marquette each make five-spot jumps.

Clemson heads the list of Top 25 newcomers this week, debuting at No. 19 thanks to a 7-0 start in ACC play. Well. 22 Baylor Returns to the poll, and No. 23 Illinois and No. 24 Saint Mary’s also joined. Arkansas falls nine spots but holds on at No. 25.

Wisconsin, Missouri, Duke and San Diego State are the week’s dropouts.