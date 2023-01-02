Houston High-Five: Is Texans Playmaking Rookie Jalen Pitre NFL’s Best?

HOUSTON — Jalen Pitre instinctively finds the football, tracking the direction of a play smoothly and decisively.

Aggressive and fast, the Houston Texans’ second-round draft pick has produced one of the most productive rookie seasons in NFL history.

Pitre intercepted his fifth pass of the season Sunday during a 31-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and recorded 13 tackles. They intercepted Jaguars backup quarterback CJ Beathard, breaking Underneath the route run by wide receiver Zay Jones in the third quarter.

