Houston dethrones UNC in AP Top 25 as new No. 1 team, Tar Heels plummet

UNC basketball entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the national Championship game, but the Tar Heels did not look like a Cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key Contributors off the bench . North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational, and Houston took advantage as the new No. 1 team in the AP Top 25.

UNC’s reign as the best in the country is over after frustrating losses to Iowa State and Alabama.

“Just because you’re experienced doesn’t mean that you’re perfect,” Tar Heels head Coach Hubert Davis said Friday after falling to Iowa State. “You can have all the experience in the world. I’m 52 years old, I have 52 years of experience, I make Mistakes every day. I wish that we would have handled it differently, but we didn’t. And so the next time we’re in that situation, my hope is that we’ll handle it differently.”

Here is how AP college basketball Voters across the country sorted things out in their top 25 after a loaded Feast Week.