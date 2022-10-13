Houston Basketball to Join American Media Days on Wednesday

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams will be Featured during American Athletic Conference Basketball Media Days, beginning at 10:45 am (CDT), Wednesday.

Fans can watch American Athletic Conference Basketball Media Days by visiting ESPN+ and following the appropriate links or by clicking here (Wednesday, Oct. 12 | Thursday, Oct. 13).

Women’s Head Coach Ronald Hughey will speak first at 10:45 am (CDT), Wednesday and be followed by junior guard Laila Blair and senior forward Bria Patterson .

Men’s Head Coach and 2022 American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year Kelvin Sampson will speak around 11 am (CDT), Wednesday, with the senior guard and Preseason All-American Marcus Sasser and junior point guard Jamal Shead following.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE BASKETBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Oct. 12 • 8 am (CDT) • ESPN+

8 a.m Commissioner Mike Aresco 8:30 a.m East Carolina 9:15 a.m Temple 10 a.m Wichita State 10:45 a.m Houston 11:30 a.m SMU

Thursday, Oct. 13 • 9 am (CDT) • ESPN+

9 a.m Cincinnati 9:45 a.m South Florida 10:30 a.m UCF 11:15 a.m Memphis Noon Tulane 12:45 p.m Tulsa

ABOUT the HOUSTON COUGARS (MEN)

Three starters and seven lettermen return from the Cougars’ 2021-22 team, which posted a 32-6 overall record, advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, swept the American Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles and finished among the nation’s Top 10 for the second straight season.

Under Sampson’s leadership, the Cougars have posted seven consecutive 20-win seasons, including a pair of 30-win campaigns, and competed in each of the last four NCAA Tournaments, tying a school record.

Sasser Returns for his senior season after missing most of the 2021-22 campaign following foot surgery. The Dallas native was averaging a team-high 17.7 points per game and was a Preseason All-American Athletic Conference selection before being sidelined.

Like Sasser, junior guard Tramon Mark missed most of the season a year ago following shoulder surgery but is healthy for the 2022-23 campaign. The Dickinson, Texas, native averaged 10.1 points per game in seven contests before his surgery.

Shead led the Cougars and the American Athletic Conference with 221 assists in 2021-22, the second-highest total in school single-season history. Shead was the only NCAA Division I student-athlete to rank among the nation’s Top-10 leaders in both assists and assist-turnover ratio and was an All-American Athletic Conference honoree.

ABOUT THE HOUSTON COUGARS (WOMEN)

The Cougars are coming off an 18-16 season in 2021-22 that extended deep into the postseason as they advanced to The American Championships semifinals and to the Sweet 16 of the WNIT.

Hughey Returns five starting upperclassmen in 2022-23 including The American All-Conference Second Team selection Blair. Blair led the Cougars in scoring in 2021-22 with 13.3 points per game and total assists with 81.

Blair is supported by a veteran cast consisting of graduate forwards Tatiana Hill and Patterson, who each finished fourth and fifth on the team in scoring in 2021-22, respectively, and led the Cougars on the glass, rebounding 7.3 and 4.4 missed shots a game, respectively.

Senior guards Tiara Young and Britney Onyeje the team’s second and third leading scorers in 2021-22 also return for Houston.

