Houston Arts Alliance’s Add On Art Gala Brings Local Artists and Advocates Together to Create and Make a Difference

Along with the outstanding Tex-Mex food, the Astros and Rodeo season, Houston’s art scene is one of the most notable aspects of the city. From galleries to galas, Houston’s art community is world renowned and recognized. Now this community — local artists and advocates alike — is being celebrated with the Houston Arts Alliance Add On Art Gala.

Scheduled to take place at The Warehouse At Silver Street Studios on October 21 from 7 pm to midnight, this unique event will celebrate the creativity, resilience and vision of Houston art.

Event chairs Craig and Tatiana Massey are creating what’s sure to be a magical, inspiring evening honoring remarkable Houston arts advocates Lauren Anderson, and Kate and Steve Gibson. Anderson was the first African-American principal ballerina of a major company (Houston Ballet) and now works as a teacher and arts advocate across the nation. The Gibsons have played an irreplaceable role in building the arts places, city parks and more.

Through an exciting evening full of dazzling performances, savory food, plentiful drinks and, of course, the opportunity to acquire new artwork, the Add On Art Gala will raise critical funds for the Houston Arts Alliance’s work to help artists through disasters, supporting resilient Nonprofits , creating greater equity throughout the city’s arts scene and more. Over the past two years, Houston artists have suffered no shortage of disasters both environmental and economic.

“The Houston arts community has weathered many storms, from Hurricane Harvey to the COVID-19 pandemic, the winter storm to looming recessions,” Houston Arts Alliance vice chair Michele Leal says.

“Funds raised from this one-of-a-kind event will enable HAA to continue to support Houston’s creative arts sector by benefiting core programs such as disaster services (a first-of-its-kind and now a national model for how to address arts and culture crises) and providing additional resources for our ongoing equity work.”

It’s rumored that the Masseys are planning a very special, interactive event that will incorporate many touches specific to Houston. In addition to celebrating Anderson and The Gibsons, the evening will honor 21 local, diverse and celebrated artists from a wide variety of backgrounds who will unveil original, collaborative artworks that define the Add On Art Gala. This Gala brings artists and the community together through hands on interaction, engagement and the chance to learn about creative processes.

It all provides critical insight to support Houston’s resounding art success and camaraderie.

Add On Art Gala attendees will join these esteemed Houston artists to complete an original work of art exclusively exhibited and for sale at the gala. From Emerging artists such as Preetika Rajgariah to established Houston Legends like Jesse Lott (and from the sculptures of Patrick Medrano and the performance art of Susan Plum to the brand-defining works of the renowned muralist GONZO), the Add On Art artists represent the best of the Houston arts community.

“The Masseys exemplify the kindness, warmth and generosity that typifies Houston’s most ardent nonprofit supporters,” Leal says. “As board chair of HAA, Craig has provided Endless service to support the artists and Nonprofits of Houston.

“I have no doubt that this will be a night to remember with a special interactive experience that allows artists and patrons to come together to collaboratively produce a work of art.”