Houston artists reeling from a destructive studio fire

A fire that broke out Tuesday morning at Winter Street Studios has damaged countless works of art and left many Houston artists without workspaces or gallery space. The fire, which started around 6:30 am, is being investigated as arsonaccording to the Houston Fire Department and numerous accounts from artists who work at the building.

The fire started on the first floor, in the studio for Bohemian Photography, a commercial photography business owned by Jack Potts. A GoFundMe for Potts states that someone broke into the studio, stole thousands of dollars worth of camera and production equipment, then set the fire. Per another artist at the studio, Potts is in the middle of switching insurance policies and is currently uninsured.

The Houston Arts Alliance has activated its Emergency Relief Fund, first created in 2020 to support artists during the COVID-19 pandemic, to help those whose studios were damaged. Donors can contribute to the fund at HAA’s website. FreshArts has also created a list of resources, including emergency grants, for those affected.

The 100-year-old building, which was once a furniture factory, was converted to artist studios in 2005. There are 77 studios in the building, many of them shared between two or more artists.

On Instagram, the hashtag #winterstreetstudios was filled with photos and posts from artists detailing the damage to their workspaces. That includes water damage from the sprinklers and hoses, ash, smoke damage, and structural issues with the building that may require it to be demolished.

Painter Erika Alonso, whose latest solo show was hosted by Winter Street earlier this month, rents a studio on the second floor of the building. She describes seeing cracks in the exterior extending from the first floor to the roof. She also said the smoke damage has a weird chemical smell, and her eyes started burning after she spent just a few minutes assessing the state of her rental space.

Alonso first found out about the fire via email Tuesday morning as she was already en route to her studio. She and many of the other artists originally assumed it was a small fire, possibly started by a space heater. Alonso wasn’t able to access her studio until a few hours later, when the flames were extinguished. “I opened the door and it was just like a cloud of smoke,” she said.

The artist ended up grabbing a few items before being kicked out of the building, which had become a crime scene, she said. Many artists haven’t even had a chance to assess their studios, and are being told not to enter the building until it’s deemed structurally safe. Because of the apparent chemical contamination, Alonso said she is waiting for the delivery of a respirator mask before she tries to enter again.

Renters at the Studios were supposed to carry liability insurance, Alonso said, and many of them did not have coverage beyond that. Aside from the countless, irreplaceable works of art that have been damaged or destroyed—some of which had already been sold but not yet delivered to their new owners—artists have also lost computers, materials, tools, paperwork, and other essential business items.

“There’s all these little personal investments artists make over the years,” she said. “But all the artists are helping each other, which is a beautiful thing.” Alonso said she had additional insurance, and hopes it can help recoup the cost of replacing her supplies and cleaning up her studio.

On Instagram, painter Ryan Fugate, whose studio was directly next to Potts’, described the loss as “collateral damage” and said he was also uninsured. “Thousands of dollars in my art inventory, supplies, canvases for future painting, my art book collection with many rare books,” he wrote. “As if the hustle of being an artist and depending on this as part of livelihood isn’t enough.”

Another artist, Cary Reeder, said at least three of her works, which were hanging in a gallery show on the first floor, were “charred and ruined” and that she can’t get into her studio until a structural engineer is able to determine the building is safe. “The feeling of shock is wearing off and now I’m realizing the enormity of it,” she wrote.

Officials with Sawyer Yards, which owns Winter Street Studios and many of the surrounding buildings, have been in active communication with tenants, but Alonso said there haven’t been any conversations yet about rent remediation, support from the company, or the future of the building. She’s lost the sense of safety and comfort once provided by her studio—a place where she could go to get away from the world and focus only on her art. “I’m still going to go into that building, I’m still going to open that door, and remember what it looked like with all the damage,” she said. “It will never be the same.”





