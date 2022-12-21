Houston art studio fire: Arson Investigators called to Winter Street Studios after building Burns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Years and years’ worth of artwork went up in flames in a matter of minutes before sunrise in Houston’s Sawyer Heights area on Tuesday.

Eyewitness News was told that the Winter Street Studios in the Sawyer Yards entertainment district caught fire, which caused significant damage.

The Houston Fire Department’s incident report states that firefighters first arrived at the scene at 2101 Winter St. at 6:17 a.m. The original call came in as a location on Edwards Street, HFD said.

Smoke marks were left at the entrance of the Winter Street Studios after a fire early on Dec. 20, 2022.

Soot, ash, and debris cover the entranceway of the Winter Street Studios. A fire ripped through the art warehouse on Dec. 20, 2022.

The fire department said crews, which included firefighters from six different stations, controlled the fire and ventilated the building.

As of Tuesday evening, HFD could not give details on the extent of damage, whether any property was saved, and what caused the fire. The department said no injuries were reported.

Arson Investigators were called to the scene, which is standard for HFD investigations, but multiple artists whose works were stored in the Warehouse tell ABC13 that they believe this was an intentional act.

A wider photo shows the location of the fire in relation to everything else at the Sawyer Yards. A fire ripped through Winter Street Studios on Dec. 20, 2022.

