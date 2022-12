There will not be a shortage of star power on the pitch in the Houston area this season, with more than 60 players returning who earned all-state or all-region honors from the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches in 2022.

A strong list of contenders looks to match or surpass what Ridge Point and Magnolia achieved last year, reaching the state tournament. Here are a few of the top girls soccer teams to watch as the opening week of the season approaches.

Friendswood

The Mustangs dominated the competition for much of last season, outscoring opponents 120-5 while compiling a 26-2 record.

Friendswood’s only defeats were to Frisco Rock Hill in a first-week tournament and 1-0 to Magnolia in the Region III-5A Championship match. The Mustangs were 16-0 in District 22-5A before eliminating Nederland, Fulshear, Manvel and Pflugerville Henderickson in the playoffs.

The bulk of their roster returns for another shot, led by district MVP, All-Greater Houston and TASCO all-state selection Olivia Schmidt (34 goals, 24 assists), as well as all-region defender Lauren Littleton.

Returning all-district selections include Reagan Rudolph (10 goals, 16 assists), Brynn Farrar, Bre Friberg, Gisele Kehres, Haley Rocha, Rachael Wiest and Brooke Spinks (11 goals, nine assists).

The Mustangs were No. 1 in Region III-5A in TASCO’s preseason rankings, one spot ahead of a Magnolia team seeking a return to state.

GK: Maddyson Rich, Sr., Seven Lakes

D: Kathryn Lennon, Sr., Seven Lakes

D: Georgia Mulholland, Sr., Ridge Point

D: Alaina Nugier, Sr., Klein Oak

MF: Hannah Bolin, Sr., Foster

MF: Michelle Polo, Sr., Magnolia

MF: Reese Rupe, Sr., Grand Oaks

MF: Tiana Thompson, Sr., Klein

F: Zoe Main, Sr., Ridge Point

F: Maddie Nissen, Sr., Klein

F: Olivia Schmidt, Sr., Friendswood



Klein

The Bearkats achieved a remarkable one-season turnaround last year, going from missing the 2021 postseason to playing for a regional title for the first time this century.

Klein finished 21-4-2, won District 15-6A with a 10-0-2 mark and defeated Cypress Falls, College Park, Cypress Woods and Mansfield for a spot in the Region II-6A championship. The Bearkats began this season ranked No. 2 in II-6A by TASCO, right behind state finalist Rockwall.

Klein brings back more than half its starting lineup, highlighted by All-Greater Houston selections Tiana Thompson and Maddie Nissen. Thompson made the TASCO all-state team last year as well, with Nissen all-region.

The Bearkats outscored opponents 67-24 overall, with a group that includes key returning players Gabrielle Halliburton, Olivia Knight, Elena Siekas, Samantha Stephens and Ashley Wilson.

Ridge Point

The Panthers lost a total of three matches during 2020 and 2021, but one postseason was canceled due to COVID-19 and they were stopped in the area Playoffs the following year.

Ridge Point would not be denied program history last spring, finishing 26-1 and reaching its first state tournament. The top scoring team in the state held a 122-8 margin for the season, sweeping District 20-6A and adding playoff wins against Katy Taylor, Cy-Fair, Seven Lakes, Atascocita and Stratford.

The Panthers graduated only five players from their Class 6A semifinal roster, with returning stars including TASCO all-state and All-Greater Houston selections Zoe Main, Georgia Mulholland and Charlotte Richardson.

All-district selections back include Taylor Vinson, Lauren Walker, Hannah Warnken, Emma Lovell, Kylie Harris, Morgan Vinson, Kara Canetti and Laurel Kelley. The Panthers began the year ranked No. 1 in Region III-6A by TASCO.

Seven Lakes

The Spartans boasted one of the state’s best defenses in 2022, allowing just four goals during a 16-3-2 season. They did not allow a single goal in the postseason, falling on penalty kicks in the Region III-6A quarterfinals to eventual state qualifier Ridge Point.

Seven Lakes Returns the majority of a group that finished 10-1-1 for the District 19-6A Championship and defeated Elkins and Memorial during the playoffs. The Spartans are ranked No. 2 in Region III-6A by TASCO Entering the season, one of three Katy schools including No. 3 Tompkins and No. 6 Jordan.

Haydan Erck, Kathryn Lennon and Maddyson Rich were TASCO all-state selections as juniors, with Lennon adding All-Greater Houston honors.

Wagoner Towsen, Kennedy Reed, Rebecca Romero, Valerie Trinh, Ally Townsend and Prisha Menon are back after all-district seasons, giving Seven Lakes one of the area’s top returning lineups.

Stratford

A successful program reached a new level in 2022, finishing 20-4-4, winning District 17-6A, and taking a scoreless draw into overtime with Ridge Point in the Region III-6A final.

The Spartans outscored opponents 77-18 overall and finished 13-0-1 in the district, highlighted by a Sweep of Rival Memorial to break a losing streak in the series. Stratford defeated Westside, Katy, Tompkins and Beaumont West Brook to reach its first regional final since 2013 while playing in Class 5A.

Stratford graduated a few leaders but Returns enough to sustain the momentum, including all-district selections Elizabeth Pretzantzin, Lauren Ahearn, Lizzie Emerson, Allison Zilafro, Allison Goodwin and Kristin Geczik.

The Spartans began the season ranked No. 5 in Region III-6A by TASCO, along with district foes No. 4 Memorial and No. 8 Cy-Fair.

Honorable mention

Atascocita

Cy-Fair

Cy Woods

Foster

Jordan

Magnolia

Memorial

Tomball Memorial

Tompkins

The Woodlands