A Houston area football coach was placed on leave following a student’s allegations of inappropriate conduct.

Lywen Bradford, who until recently served as a football and baseball Coach at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Cypress Woods High School, is facing a criminal investigation after the district learned of a student’s allegations against him, according to KPRC 2.

News of the allegations comes less than a month after another Houston area high school football coach was charged with two felonies for inappropriate conduct with female students.

The Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Assistant superintendent for communication and community relations told KPRC 2 that Bradford “was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 9, pending a complete investigation by law enforcement.”

KPRC 2 reported that Cypress Woods High School employees pulled a 16-year-old female student out of class earlier this month to ask her about Bradford. The student told employees that Bradford fondled her repeatedly after she approached his desk with questions.

The female student’s Stepfather said she told him that “[Bradford] would put his arms around her back and then he would pull up on her panties, and then he would rub his hands along her hips and go under her shirt, and she didn’t know what to do,” according to KPRC 2.

The Stepfather also claimed that his stepdaughter “was not the first one, apparently there are almost 20 who have come forward so far,” and that “[Bradford’s] a predator and he’s taken advantage of these young teenage girls,” KPRC 2 reported. Paul Doyle, Bradford’s attorney, told KPRC 2 that “these allegations are demonstrably false.”

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD did not immediately respond to Chron’s request for comment.

According to KPRC, Bradford also worked for Houston ISD and Alief ISD before assuming his post with Cy-Fair.