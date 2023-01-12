Housing project at Twin Brooks golf course headed to full commission

HYANNIS — A 312-unit housing development planned for the former Twin Brooks golf course has moved one step closer to approval after a virtual public hearing last week with a Cape Cod Commission subcommittee.

The Subcommittee voted unanimously on Jan. 5 to recommend the project, known as 35 Scudder Avenue Residential Community, to the full commission.

Dan Lee, division president for Lennar Multifamily Communities, said his team is “at the point where we are simply ready to move forward,” saying he believes the project is better as a result of public comment.

“We have provided mountains of evidence into the record that the Cape faces a serious housing crisis. And this project will provide a variety of housing opportunities and affordable apartments that will allow hundreds and eventually thousands of people to find reliably, reasonably priced year-round housing,” said Lee, ahead of the vote.

As proposed, the development, called Emblem Hyannis, will feature 13 three-story buildings, with 13% of the apartments for affordable housing. No less than 10% will be for those making up to 65% of area median income, and 3% will be for those making up to 80%.

