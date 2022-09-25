Houlton Girls’ Soccer Improves to 7-0 with a Pair of Wins

The Houlton Shiretowners Girls’ Soccer Team improved to 7-0 on the season with a pair of wins this weekend, defeating Orono 3-1 on Friday, September 23rd and then beating Madawasksa 2-1 in overtime Saturday, September 24th.

In Friday night’s win Maddie Marino had 2 goals and Mylee Sylvia added one goal for Houlton.

In Saturday’s win Maddie Marino scored the first goal, and Amelia Flewelling scored the winning goal off an assist from Maddie Marino.

Thanks to Coach Cameron for the info.

Houlton is now 7-0. They will play at Mattanawcook Academy on Tuesday, September 27th at 4 pm

Madawaska is 6-4. They play at Ashland on Monday, September 26th at 4 pm

