Hough’s Nolan Hauser sets new NCHSAA record for career field goals

— There is a new NC High School Athletic Association state record holder for most career field goals.

Hough High School junior kicker Nolan Hauser broke the state record during Friday’s fourth round playoff game at Grimsley High School.

Hauser hit a 28-yard field goal in the first quarter to reach 52 career field goals as just a junior, breaking the NCHSAA state record. He added another field goal in the second quarter to move to 53 career field goals. He will have one full season left next year to add to his record.

The record-breaking field goal came one week after Hauser connected on a 39-yard field goal against East Forsyth High School to tie the record. The previous record of 51 career field goals was held by Keith Duncan of Weddington High School.

Since his freshman season, Hauser is 53-of-64 on field goals. He was 13-of-15 as a freshman with his Longest good from 40 yards, and he was 21-of-26 as a sophomore with his Longest good from 48 yards. This season, Hauser is 19-of-23 on field goal attempts, with his longest made field goal coming from 49 yards out.

Hauser is also 154-of-159 on extra-point attempts for his career, including 53-of-53 this season. He is responsible for 110 points this season, and 310 points for his career.

According to Chris Sailer Kicker, Hauser is a five-star prospect at kicker. A member of the Class of 2024, he stands at 6-foot and 170 pounds. Hauser was a HighSchoolOT All-State selection as a sophomore.

Hauser currently has offers from Clemson, Maryland, NC State, and North Carolina.