Hottest ticket this winter in Yakima? Might be the girls basketball team filling up boxscores

YAKIMA, Wash. – A typical robust crowd welcomed home the Davis High School girls basketball team last Thursday.

While the turnout was cushioned by a well-traveled Wapato contingent, there were plenty of Pirates faithful to watch the hottest ticket in town.

Once the undercard for the powerful boys team (which at the time was trying to navigate its snowy way back from a westside tournament), the Pirates’ girls were the only game in town that night and they didn’t disappoint.

Fourth-ranked Davis fended off Class 1A No. 4 Wapato 79-67, handing the Wolves their first loss of the season. It’s the second of potentially four consecutive matchups in which Davis (7-0) faces an undefeated opponent.

“When I loaded up the schedule, we thought we could handle it with everybody coming back,” third-year Coach Akil White said. “But these guys have exceeded my expectations and they want more.”

More will come Thursday morning in the form of Class 2A Defending Champion Ellensburg in one of the two 11 o’clock games that open the 28-game SunDome Shootout Slate in the Yakima Valley SunDome.

A year after COVID restrictions and Mother Nature limited the event to 16 games, the two-day event will showcase 24 boys teams and is heavy on 2A powers with Defending Champion and top-ranked Lynden, No. 2 at Sehome, No. 4 North Kitsap (third in 2022) and local favorites Prosser (No. 8) and Grandview (No. 9) among the field.

1A SCAC boys rivals Zillah, the hosts for the event, and Toppenish, ranked No. 3 and 8 respectively, also return to the SunDome.

Zillah’s 10th-ranked girls face No. 5 Cashmere is Thursday. Should the Leopards top the Bulldogs to improve to 6-0, they’d be the fourth consecutive undefeated foe for the Pirates.

Davis enters the SunDome scoring at a nearly 80-point-per-game scoring clip and only Kamiakin – the first hurdle in the Pirates’ Gauntlet of unbeatens – has been with 10 points at the final buzzer.

Their five other victories have been by an average of 26.8 points.

Pirates junior Esmeralda Galindo is rewriting the school’s record book at almost 31 points a contest, leading a quartet of returning all-leaguers.

Fellow 11th-grader Leilani Johnson is averaging 14.7 points per game, while 6-foot senior Shaela Allen-Griggs pulls down more than 13 rebounds a game to go along with 12.7 points and Nevaeh Patterson has started her final campaign at almost a dozen points an outing.

They’re leading the building of a program that’s thin on history. Davis has a pair of regional berths and a district title in the past 10 years, but few milestones before that.

“We’ve always felt like we’ve had something to prove and now people are starting to realize who we are,” Galindo said.

Racking up the victories against some of the top programs in the state helps, too.

“It definitely makes us tougher and makes us push through adversity,” Patterson said. “Getting through it makes me proud.”

White, who totaled more than 100 victories at Toppenish and was an Assistant at Yakima Valley College, took over the program amid the Pandemic and Pirates were limited to seven games in 2021, finishing 5-2 with early indications of a tidal shift.

Davis leaned on the underclassmen a season ago, posting an 11-10 overall record and an 8-4 mark in the 4A CBBN. The success set the stage for this winter.

“They’re trying to change the culture,” White said. “When you come to Davis, you’re going to watch the girls and the boys.”