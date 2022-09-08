Hot Starts for Kansas Football, Volleyball, Soccer- Rock Chalk Podcast

There haven’t been many seasons recently where the Kansas Jayhawks have looked impressive in their season opener, especially since I started talking about them on the podcast. But Kansas was so impressive that we couldn’t help but get a little excited on today’s podcast.

We ran through all of the Fantastic performances, including Jalon Daniels, Devin Neal, Daniel Hishaw, Lonnie Phelps, Craig Young, Eriq Gilyard and more. After giving a Shoutout to basically the entire team, we looked ahead Briefly to what will be different for Kansas this weekend. Then I wrapped by running through the hot starts for Kansas Volleyball and Kansas Soccer before talking about the implications of the College Football Playoff news.

The Episode started with a discussion about just how dominant this win was, and some of the history surrounding it. And while it’s not likely that the Jayhawks will play a team that struggles this much again this year, there are some takeaways for this team.

From there, we bounced around to some fantastic individual performances, highlighted first by Jalon Daniels and his quarterback performance. The running backs and Offensive line get some mention for their solid play before we got to the big surprise. The defense was suffocating. And while Lonnie Phelps got a big shoutout here, we also took the time to highlight several other players on the defensive side of the ball.

Finally, Kyle helped to wrap up the discussion by taking a quick look at what we might expect to carry over into their game this weekend. There might be more than you would think.

After the break, I took the opportunity to highlight some fantastic starts for Kansas Volleyball and Kansas Soccer. Both teams are rounding into form with conference play starting soon.

And the final topic of the night is the news that the board of directors for the College Football Playoff has approved a plan to expand the Playoffs to 12 teams, although there are a ton of details that still need to be ironed out.

