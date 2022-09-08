Hot Starts for Kansas Football, Volleyball, Soccer- Rock Chalk Podcast

There haven’t been many seasons recently where the Kansas Jayhawks have looked impressive in their season opener, especially since I started talking about them on the podcast. But Kansas was so impressive that we couldn’t help but get a little excited on today’s podcast.

We ran through all of the Fantastic performances, including Jalon Daniels, Devin Neal, Daniel Hishaw, Lonnie Phelps, Craig Young, Eriq Gilyard and more. After giving a Shoutout to basically the entire team, we looked ahead Briefly to what will be different for Kansas this weekend. Then I wrapped by running through the hot starts for Kansas Volleyball and Kansas Soccer before talking about the implications of the College Football Playoff news.

