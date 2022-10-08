Hot Springs art crawl a ‘celebration’ of Appalachian residents’ talents

Hot Springs art crawl a ‘celebration’ of Appalachian residents’ talents

HOT SPRINGS – With a self-branded tagline of “Where Mayberry meets The Twilight Zone,” it’s no surprise that Hot Springs has long held an identity as an artist enclave.

It’s Oct. 15, some of those local artists will have the opportunity to showcase their work to Madison County residents, as seven Hot Springs businesses will participate in an art crawl. The event was organized by Terry Thirion, who, with her husband Bob Fitzpatrick, owns Gallery 339, an art gallery located in the old Biker Depot building on the bypass that opened in September 2021.

Artisun Gallery and Cafe, Big Pillow Exhibits – of Big Pillow Brewing – Pine Hall Art Annex, Boles Art Studio, Laurel River Store and Vaste Riviere Provisions will particpate in event, along with Gallery 339.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button