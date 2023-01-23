Hot Shooting Misericordia Overtakes Men’s Basketball 82-65

Next Game: Delaware Valley University 1/25/2023 | 6 P.M Jan. 25 (Wed) / 6 PM Delaware Valley University History

DALLAS, Pa. (January 21, 2023) – Junior Alex Ratner came off the bench to score a career-high 22 points, but the Stevens Institute of Technology men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a first-half deficit in falling to Misericordia University 82-65 Saturday in a MAC Freedom Matchup at the Anderson Center.

Sophomore Jack Spellman recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 boards and first-year Matt Leming added 11 points and three boards for the Ducks, who dropped their fourth straight in falling to 8-10 on the year and to 5-4 in conference play.

Kevin Lazdowksy had a game-high 29 points and Joseph Baldachino sank four Threes en route to a 22-point performance to lead Misericordia, who snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 9-8 on the year and to 4-5 in the MAC Freedom.

Ratner and Spellman took turns leading the Duck offense. In the opening half, Ratner went 5 for 5 from the line and 3 for 6 from the field en route to 12 points. In the second half, it was Spellman’s turn to pace the team as the Westfield, New Jersey native, who went 3 for 5 from the field and 4 of 6 from the line to score 11 points. Spellman continues to lead the Ducks in both scoring and rebounding, while Ratner posted just the second double-figure scoring effort of his career.

Unfortunately for the Ducks, Misericordia had an incredibly strong start to the game, sinking three of its first four attempts from the floor, including a pair of 3-pointers to take an early 8-2 lead. The Cougars would shoot 51.4% (18 of 25) from the floor in the opening half to build as much as a 19-point lead across the game’s first 20 minutes. As part of Misericordia’s first-half performance, the Cougars strung together baskets on four straight trips down the floor and then turned their next trip into a second-chance, 3-point play after Lazdowsky was fouled while converting his own Offensive rebound.

Ratner keyed the Ducks over the final minutes of the first half. The Marlboro, New Jersey native had a 3-point play to spark an 8-0 that brought Stevens back to within 11. Stevens appeared to have momentum heading into the intermission, but Misericordia’s RJ Weise hit a buzzer-beating pull-up 3- pointer from the right wing for his only basket of the night, to push the Cougars’ advantage back to 14. Baldachino would sink a long three for the first basket of the second half to account for a six-point swing.

Long-range baskets from Leming and Spellman were part of a 7-0 run that saw the Ducks pull within 11. Senior Conor Coffey later scored on a driving layup to trim the deficit to eight, but the Cougars would go 6 for 6 from the line over the next two minutes to prevent Stevens from getting any closer. A 7-0 Misericordia run pushed the lead back to 16 and the lead would swell to as much as 21 before Ratner and Spellman hit consecutive baskets in the final two minutes to provide the final margin.

Misericordia won the battle of the boards, 40-32, including a slim 9-8 edge on the offensive glass. The slight advantage on the Offensive boards helped Misericordia gain a 10-6 edge in second-chance points.

Misericordia went 15 of 16 from the line, including 13 of 14 in the second half.

Stevens made four 3-pointers in each half.

Senior Brett Bischopping recorded the Ducks’ lone block of the game.

recorded the Ducks’ lone block of the game. Junior Mike Goodall finished with a game-high five assists

finished with a game-high five assists The Ducks committed just seven turnovers.

Men’s Basketball Returns to Canavan Arena on Jan. 25 for a conference Tilt with Delaware Valley.

The Ducks defeated the Aggies 67-50 on Nov. 30 in Doylestown and have won four of the five meetings in the all-time series. The Aggies’ lone win over Stevens came via forfeit on Jan. 12, 2022.

