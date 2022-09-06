Hot Property: 3000 Highland Boulevard, Mound

$2,500,000

At A Glance

Built in 2006

6,037 square feet

5 bedrooms

7 bathrooms

This Incredible home is available immediately for you to enjoy Lakeside living this fall! Beautiful views of Cooks Bay and fresh interior finishes set a Nautical tone for the home with carefully curated furnishings and accessories creating a turnkey opportunity for the next owner. The kitchen island is a great place to share in meal preparation with plenty of seating at the formal and informal dining areas. Enjoy a book or a bird’s-eye view from the Cozy four-season porch. The vaulted primary bedroom has Spectacular lake views from a private deck. A large en suite bedroom has been outfitted as an upper level family room and could be tailored for multiple uses. Experience convenient off-lake entertaining thanks to the Recreation room, bar, Fireside seating, pool and Ping-Pong. The screened porch is a perfect spot for cigar aficionados. The tiered yard offers Venues for s’mores around the fire pit and a Grassy Landing for Spike ball, bag toss or a game of catch. Don’t miss this opportunity!

For more information, contact Heather Hansen at 612-366-0051 or Lisa Hilgers at 952-807-4808.