Hot or not? College football Bowl team Trends – VSiN Exclusive News – News

Continuing my series of top Trends for college football Bowl season, I’m looking at the betting Angles that have formed on the Bowl teams as they close their regular seasons. Despite the fact that only teams .500 or better are typically invited to Bowl games, not all teams go into their Bowl games playing well. If fact, you will see that I categorize more teams as NOT hot as they prepare for Bowl games. There are, of course, other teams that have heated up at the right time. Let’s take a look at the lists of trends, detailing the hot and not teams, as well as those that are on definitive total runs.

HOT teams heading into their Bowl games

* CONNECTICUT had a 7-game ATS win streak snapped in the season finale

* DUKE went 5-1 ATS in its final six games

* EASTERN MICHIGAN was 4-1 SU and 4-0-1 ATS in its last five games

* FLORIDA STATE won its final five games while going 4-1 ATS

* FRESNO STATE won its final eight games while going 6-2 ATS

* IOWA lost its season finale but was 4-1 SU and ATS down the stretch

* KANSAS STATE won its final four games SU and ATS

* MICHIGAN went 6-1 ATS to close the regular season

* NEW MEXICO STATE Secured Bowl Eligibility with 5-1 SU and ATS season-ending run

* OHIO U was 7-2 SU and 8-1 ATS in its last nine games

* OREGON STATE is on a six-game ATS winning streak (5-1 SU)

* PENN STATE was 5-1 SU and 5-0-1 ATS in its final six games

* TROY has won 10 straight games (8-2 ATS)

* TULANE enjoyed a huge 11-2 SU and ATS season

NOT hot teams heading into their Bowl games

* ALABAMA went 2-5 ATS in its final seven games

* BAYLOR lost its final three games while going 1-2 ATS

* BUFFALO closed the season on a 1-3 SU and 0-4 ATS skid

* BYU was 2-8 ATS in its final 10 games

* Though 6-2 SUN, CINCINNATI was just 1-6-1 ATS in its final eight games

* COASTAL CAROLINA lost its last three games ATS and was 3-8 ATS in final 11

* GEORGIA SOUTHERN was just 1-3 SU and ATS in its final four games

* HOUSTON won just once ATS in its last five games

* KANSAS was 1-6 SU and 2-4-1 ATS after a 5-0 start

* LIBERTY goes into its Bowl game on a three-game SU and ATS losing streak

* MARYLAND was just 3-4 SU and 2-5 ATS in its final seven games

* NC STATE covered just two of its last nine games

* NORTH CAROLINA lost its final three games SU and ATS

* OKLAHOMA was just 3-6 in its last nine games while going 2-7 ATS

* OLE MISS is on a 3-game losing streak and was just 2-6-1 ATS in its last nine games

* SAN JOSE STATE is on a 6-game ATS losing skid

* SYRACUSE goes into the Pinstripe Bowl on a 1-5 SU and ATS skid

* TOLEDO broke a 5-game ATS losing skid with its MAC title game win

* UAB was 1-6 ATS in its final seven games

* WAKE FOREST lost four of its final five games, both SU and ATS

Teams are significantly OVER the total runs

* ARKANSAS was 9-3 OVER the total in 2022

* HOUSTON went 10-2 OVER the total this season

* KANSAS was 5-1 OVER in its last six games, allowing 41.3 PPG

* LSU closed the season at 6-1 OVER the total surge

* NC CENTRAL went OVER the total in eight of its last 10 games

* NEW MEXICO STATE’s final four games surpassed the total

* NORTH TEXAS was 8-3 OVER the total in its final 11 games

* NOTRE DAME scored 37.7 PPG in season ending 6-0 OVER surge

* OHIO STATE went OVER the total in nine of its L10 games

* Six of TULANE’s last seven games went OVER the total

* UAB went OVER the total in its final four games

* USC’s final seven games went OVER the total, producing 77.7 PPG

Teams are significantly UNDER the total runs

* AIR FORCE is on 5-1 UNDER the total run, allowing just 8.5 PPG

* Six of CINCINNATI’s final eight games went UNDER the total

* ILLINOIS was 8-3-1 UNDER the total in its last 11 games

* KENTUCKY went 11-1 UNDER this season

* LOUISVILLE’s final four games went UNDER the total

* MARSHALL played nine of its 12 games UNDER the total

* All but three of MIAMI OHIO’s 12 games went UNDER the total

* OKLAHOMA STATE went 5-0 UNDER the total to close the season

* WASHINGTON STATE went UNDER the total in nine of its 12 games

* WYOMING was 5-0 UNDER the total in its last five games