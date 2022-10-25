Hot Hans leads Platteview to subdistrict final

Platteview was led by the hot hand of junior Lexi Hans in a sweep of Conestoga in the semifinals of Subdistrict C1-2 on Monday, Oct. 24.

The junior outside hitter recorded 14 kills and three aces as the Trojans won comfortably (25-15, 25-20, 25-11) to advance to the Subdistrict final on Tuesday night against Ashland-Greenwood, who swept Bellevue Cornerstone the match before.

“They (Conestoga) really gave us lines. So we were working out all night and deep corners were really open. They played a rotation defense, which we haven’t seen this year. So that was really helpful,” Hans said.

Hans did record just two kills in the first set, but the Trojans started strong, winning by ten points.

“She’s a pretty self-motivated athlete. She expects perfection of herself,” Platteview head Coach Shae Speth said. “Lexi, she’s a pretty special player. She makes everybody around her better and even when she’s struggling, we want to get her the ball because that’s the performance that she can get for us.”

The junior added that determination and control from the team allowed the Trojans to really turn it on.

In the second set, Hans had four kills, and was just ahead of teammates Brooklyn Stehlik and Abree Plueger with five kills through two sets. But the Trojans won by just five points, and Hans said they “really just started working” in the third.

The Trojans eased through the third set, 25-11, continuing to rack up the aces, which ended at 14 for the match. Speth said their ability and the positioning of the Cougars both contributed to their success at the service line.

“We were trying to definitely target their weaker passers,” Speth said.

After previously missing more often than not throughout the season, the Trojans “did better” Monday night.

“I thought we just did a better job of hitting our targets and targeting the right people and just making them have to move and not just right on their platforms where they could do whatever they wanted,” Speth said.

Next up, Platteview will face Ashland-Greenwood, a rematch of Oct. 6 when the Trojans swept the Bluejays on the road.

“We know that they’re a team that can beat anybody but I think we are too and so I think if we shut down a couple of their hitters, and we have a performance serving, like we did Tonight that I think we’ll Be okay,” Speth said.

Although Speth and Hans acknowledged there might have been some rust after having 11 days off, the junior outside hitter said they’ve been preparing and are excited for Tuesday’s match.

“The three-set win is really helpful because we’re not as tired and it’s definitely like a great booster for tomorrow. We’re really excited,” Hans said.

First serve in the Subdistrict C1-2 final will be at 7 pm from Platteview.