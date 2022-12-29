Hot button questions we’re asking about Texas football

We’re nearing the end of another Texas football season. Despite many answered questions there is still suspense surrounding the future.

Texas has compiled arguably its best recruiting class since 2010. Certainly, the class is one of the most well-rounded groups we have ever seen.

As the current roster goes, Texas is set to return plenty of talent. On the heels of a three-win improvement, the Longhorns figure to build off the 2022 season’s successes. Many are concerned about players who might depart.

We’ve addressed the non-story that was made into a story about the status of Xavier Worthy’s return. If you were apprised of all Worthy’s statements from the day, what they said should alleviate your concerns.

Let’s look at how to feel about the biggest questions facing the program.