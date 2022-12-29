Hot button questions we’re asking about Texas football

We’re nearing the end of another Texas football season. Despite many answered questions there is still suspense surrounding the future.

Texas has compiled arguably its best recruiting class since 2010. Certainly, the class is one of the most well-rounded groups we have ever seen.

As the current roster goes, Texas is set to return plenty of talent. On the heels of a three-win improvement, the Longhorns figure to build off the 2022 season’s successes. Many are concerned about players who might depart.

We’ve addressed the non-story that was made into a story about the status of Xavier Worthy’s return. If you were apprised of all Worthy’s statements from the day, what they said should alleviate your concerns.

Let’s look at how to feel about the biggest questions facing the program.

How confident are you in Xavier Worthy returning?

90 percent.

I would have said 75 percent had you asked me earlier. The more I consider what Worthy said and how strong his relationship is with Steve Sarkisian, the more confident I am that he returns. Xavier is Sarkisian’s guy. Much of the foundation of success Sark has built early revolves around his first and biggest recruit. Texas will let him know how important he is to the program.

How confident are you in Jaylan Ford’s return?

90 percent.

Jaylan Ford speaks glowingly about the program. I have a hard time believing he is done at Texas. I could be wrong about both Ford and Worthy. I tend to be an optimist. That said, everything I have seen from Ford leads me to believe he will return and lead the defense.

Will Quinn succeed at Texas?

I believe he will.

Experts almost unanimously believed Ewers and Arch Manning were elite prospects. Both could finish with strong careers at Texas. My eyes tell me Maalik Murphy is an NFL Talent as well.

Nobody truly knows how the depth chart will resolve. Even so, Ewers will likely win the starting job and could have a breakout season for Texas in 2023.

Is the Bowl game a must win?

Nobody wants to say Texas has to win, but the game is extremely important. The Longhorns have the opportunity for a nine-win season after missing out on the Big 12 championship. A Bowl win would go a long way towards building a confident team for 2023.

