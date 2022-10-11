Hosting NCAA Tournament games :: WRALSportsFan.com

— UNC’s Women’s basketball team surprised many with its strong play last season, finishing tied for third in the ACC and reaching the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 before falling to eventual national Champion South Carolina.

With eight of their top nine scorers back and two key players coming back from injury, the Tar Heels are not sneaking up on anyone this year.

UNC is ranked in the top-15 in ESPN’s preseason poll.

And the goals around Chapel Hill have changed, too.

“We put the NCAA on notice,” junior guard Kennedy Todd-Williams said at Tuesday’s ACC Tipoff media event in Charlotte. “So we should be getting a hosting spot this year. We’re just very excited with the experienced group that we have. We know we can make a run for it.”

The top 16 seeds in the NCAA Tournament host first and second-round games at campus sites. As a No. 5 seed last season, the Tar Heels had to face No. 4 seed Arizona in Tuscon in the second round. UNC won to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015.

“That’s a real attainable goal for us,” fourth-year Coach Courtney Banghart said.

Banghart has scheduled her team to be in position to host. The Tar Heels will face at least four NCAA Tournament teams in nonconference before a loaded ACC schedule.

“You work so hard to have a good team,” Banghart said. “When you have a good team, you want to go out and play anybody and everybody. So it was intentional. I bit off a big bite.”

coach: Courtney Banghart (54-32, fourth season at UNC; 308-135, 16th season overall)

2021-22 record: 25-7, 13-5 in the ACC

Postseason: NCAA Tournament, Sweet 16 (lost to South Carolina)

Returning starters: G Deja Kelly, 5-8, Jr. (16.5 ppg, 36% from 3); G Alyssa Ustbym, 6-1, Jr. (12.9 ppg, 8.6 rpg); G Kennedy Todd-Williams, 6-0, Jr. (10.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg); F Anya Poole, 6-2, Jr. (7.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg)

Key additions: G Paulina Paris, 5-9, Fr. (No. 27 Recruit in Class of 2022); G/F Teonni Key, 6-4, R-Fr. (2021 McDonald’s All-American from Cary High, missed last season with ACL injury)

Key losses: G Carlie Littlefield (8.8 ppg)

Season opener: vs. Jackson State, Nov. 9 (7 p.m.)

ACC opener: vs. Florida State, Dec. 29 (8 p.m.)

Notable: Redshirt freshman guard Kayla McPherson will miss the start of the season after sustaining a lower-body injury in practice. After surgery, she is expected to miss at least the Tar Heels’ nonconference games. McPherson missed the 2021-22 season while rehabbing a knee injury she suffered in high school. The current injury is not related, UNC said.

Quotable: “There’s an element of confidence and growth to their game and then the physicality they bring. There’s an assuredness. They’ve been here before. They see, you put work in, you reach goals. You put more work in, you reach the next goal. I’m going to be doing what I can to bring them as far as they can go,” Banghart on Kelly and Todd-Williams.

