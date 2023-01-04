Hospital-Bound Damar Hamlin’s $2,500 Goal Is Now Worth $6 Million Thanks to Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Thousands More

Tom Brady joined the rest of the NFL community and stood with them in solidarity during a very dark time. Damar Hamlin’s condition after yesterday’s events seems to be the only issue of importance within the football community. After the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals was officially suspended, the NFL world let the enormity of the situation sink in.

TB12, who has spent 23 years in the league and still hasn’t seen anything marginally close to what was witnessed, shared his support online.

Tom Brady stands with the NFL world during the direst of circumstances

The seven-time Super Bowl Champion joined millions of fans to share his love and support. Damar Hamlin’s incident has shaken the football world to its core. One moment, the safety recovered from tackling receiver Tee Higgins before crumpling back to the floor within the blink of an eye. The Bengals and Bills players who witnessed their unmoving peer receive CPR could do nothing but watch in disbelief and sorrow.

Brady is also undoubtedly feeling the enormity of what happened. The 45-year-old took to Twitter. His tweet said, “We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa. Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide.”

Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition. The Bills released a statement that said that the 24-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. While the NFL world has been in shock, some individuals, including TB12, have taken a step towards the right direction.

Brady supports Damar Hamlin in the best way possible

Damar Hamlin’s Community Toy Drive set a goal of $2500 to buy toys for children. Within hours of the accident, that goal was surpassed with ease. The drive, at the time of publishing this article, has received over $5 million. According to Buccaneers Reporter Rick Stroud, Brady was not just praying for Hamlin, but the QB has reportedly donated a generous sum to the foundation.

Stroud’s tweet said, “Bucs QB Tom Brady has donated $10,000 to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive.” Other individuals from the NFL world already have and will undoubtedly follow suit. Russell Wilson, another big name, stepped forward to Donate as well. Damar Hamlin has united the football world like no one else.

While the situation is far from a positive one, the goodness of Humanity has won over the permeating despair. The NFL world will continue to hope for the best as they wait for more news about the safety’s condition.

