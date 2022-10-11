Horton says New Golf Course At McLemore On Lookout Mountain Could Be Site For A PGA Major

A second golf course is underway at the McLemore resort on Lookout Mountain, and Developer Duane Horton said “The Outpost” will be really special.

They said the elite golf course designers working on the project “believe it could be a site for a PGA Major.”

Mr. Horton said, “In addition to The Cloudland Lodge, McLemore’s management believes what began with the current 18-hole Highlands Course, clubhouse, short course, putting course, and luxury home communities has opened doors for the development of a second golf course .

“The 18-hole, cliff-edge Bill Bergin and Rees Jones designed course is planned to open concurrently with The Cloudland Lodge in February 2024.”

Mr. Horton said the property is so perfectly situated that very little dirt has had to be moved.

They said five of the holes back up to Sheer cliffs.

Unlike the current course that is alongside homes, this section of the property will have no residential section.

They said two Streams that go across the property will be left intact. They said several small water features are being created that will fill with rainwater.

Mr. Horton said it was decided to build the second course due to the expected surge of Golfers going to the resort.

It is located on a peak just south of the new lodge. The first course is north of the lodge.

McLemore will also have a golf training center described as similar to a Top Golf.

The original course has won numerous accolades, including being named a “Top 10 Greatest Finishing Holes in Golf” and “Top 10 Single Course Destination” by LINKS magazine. McLemore’s Highlands Course made Golf Digest’s “Top 100 Greatest Public (Access) Courses,” “Top 3 Best Courses You Can Play in Georgia,” and “The Best Finishing Hole in America Since the Year 2000.”